vRealize Automation 7.1 – Create Tenant & Configure Authentication (Part 2)

vRealize Automation 7.1 – Installation (Part 1)

Following on from the Install post above, the following steps detail the creation of a Tenant in vRA 7.1.

Begin by navigating to https://vRA-FQDN and logging into the default tenant using the Administrator account and password created during install:

Click ‘New’ to begin the creation of a new Tenant in vRA:

Enter the required Tenant details, in this example I called the tenant ‘EHC’, which means the tenant URL will be:

https://vipvra.ppsilver.lab.local/vcac/org/ehc/

Create a local user for the ‘EHC’ Tenant, in this case ‘vraadmin’ is the account I created:

Adding the ‘vraadmin’ user to both the Tenant&IaaS Administrator groups:

Next configure Authentication, begin by logging into the ‘EHC’ Tenant with the new ‘vraadmin’ user and default domain ‘vsphere.local’:

Click ‘Administration’ and navigate to ‘Directories’:

Click ‘Add Directory’:

Fill in the required AD details:

Click on ‘Test Connection’ to ensure comms to AD are successful:

Log back into the default tenant in order to edit the EHC Tenant:

Click ‘edit’ on the EHC Tenant:

Add Users/Groups from the newly adding LDAP authentication provider ‘ppsilver.lab.local’ being the AD used in this example:

Select the newly added domain from the login options for:

https://vipvra.ppsilver.lab.local/vcac/org/ehc/

Login to the EHC Tenant using the Tenant/IaaS Admin added from the specified Active Directory:

You can now begin configuring the new Tenant (‘EHC’ in this example):