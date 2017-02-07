vRealize Automation 7.1 – Create Tenant & Configure Authentication (Part 2)

David Ring VMware, , , ,

vRealize Automation 7.1 – Installation (Part 1)

Following on from the Install post above, the following steps detail the creation of a Tenant in vRA 7.1.

Begin by navigating to https://vRA-FQDN and logging into the default tenant using the Administrator account and password created during install:

vra71tenantauth1

vra71tenantauth2

Click ‘New’ to begin the creation of a new Tenant in vRA:

vra71tenantauth3

Enter the required Tenant details, in this example I called the tenant ‘EHC’, which means the tenant URL will be:

https://vipvra.ppsilver.lab.local/vcac/org/ehc/

vra71tenantauth4

Create a local user for the ‘EHC’ Tenant, in this case ‘vraadmin’ is the account I created:

vra71tenantauth5

Adding the ‘vraadmin’ user to both the Tenant&IaaS Administrator groups:

vra71tenantauth6

Next configure Authentication, begin by logging into the ‘EHC’ Tenant with the new ‘vraadmin’ user and default domain ‘vsphere.local’:

vra71tenantauth7

Click ‘Administration’ and navigate to ‘Directories’:

vra71tenantauth8

Click ‘Add Directory’:

vra71tenantauth9

Fill in the required AD details:

vra71tenantauth10

vra71tenantauth11

Click on ‘Test Connection’ to ensure comms to AD are successful:

vra71tenantauth12

Log back into the default tenant in order to edit the EHC Tenant:

vra71tenantauth13

Click ‘edit’ on the EHC Tenant:

vra71tenantauth14

Add Users/Groups from the newly adding LDAP authentication provider ‘ppsilver.lab.local’ being the AD used in this example:

vra71tenantauth15

Select the newly added domain from the login options for:

https://vipvra.ppsilver.lab.local/vcac/org/ehc/

vra71tenantauth16

Login to the EHC Tenant using the Tenant/IaaS Admin added from the specified Active Directory:

vra71tenantauth17

You can now begin configuring the new Tenant (‘EHC’ in this example):

vra71tenantauth18

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s