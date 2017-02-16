vRealize Automation 7.1 – Create Endpoints & Fabric Groups (Part 3)

David Ring VMware, , , ,

vRealize Automation 7.1 – Create Tenant & Configure Authentication (Part 2)

Following on from the tenant & authentication post above, the following steps detail the creation Endpoint & Fabric Groups in vRA 7.1.

This post will show how to create a vCenter endpoint followed by a Fabric Group, a vRO endpoint and the credentials required to connect vRA to these endpoints.

Begin by logging into the new tenant with a user who has infrastructure privileges:

https://vipvra.ppsilver.lab.local/vcac/org/ehc/

vra71endpoints1

Click ‘Infrastructure’ and navigate to ‘Endpoints’:

vra71endpoints2

Click ‘Credentials’  and create the logins required to connect to the endpoints (A requirement before we can create the endpoint!):

vra71endpoints3

Create a vCenter Endpoint:

Click ‘Infrastructure’ -> ‘Endpoints’ and click ‘New’:

vra71endpoints4

Click ‘NEW’ and select vCenter from the drop down:

vra71endpoints4a

Enter the vCenter name, URL of the vCenter SDK and select the required creds. If using NSX enter the NSX manager URL and select the login created earlier for NSX:

vra71endpoints5

vCenter endpoint created! We now have communication established between vRA and vCenter:

vra71endpoints6

Create a Fabric Group:

Once vRA completes a discovery of the vCenter endpoint, we can then proceed to create an associated Fabric Group.

Click ‘Infrastructure’ -> ‘Endpoints’ and navigate to ‘Fabric Groups’ and click ‘New’:

vra71endpoints7

Enter the name & desc for the Fabric Group, chose the fabric admins (these users will have permission later to create reservations and select resources associated with this fabric group). Finally select the ‘compute resources’ which essentially in this case relates to an ESXi cluster:

vra71endpoints8

Fabric Group created!:

vra71endpoints8b

Create a vRO Endpoint:

Click ‘Infrastructure’ -> ‘Endpoints’ and click ‘New’:

vra71endpoints9

From the drop down select ‘vRealize Orchestrator’:

vra71endpoints9a

Enter the vRO name, URL including port details and enter the endpoint priority details:

vra71endpoints10

vra71endpoints11

VMware References:

Store User Credentials

Create a vSphere Endpoint with Network and Security Integration

Create a Fabric Group

Create a vRealize Orchestrator Endpoint

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s