VxRail – Basic vSAN UI Overview

The following post provides a basic UI overview of how the VxRail Appliance disk groups are configured and viewed from both the VxRail Manager and the vSphere Client.

The VxRail Appliance vSAN disk groups are configured in one of two ways:

Hybrid – single SSD disk for caching and one or more HDD disks for capacity.

All-flash – single SSD disk for caching and one or more SSD disks for capacity.

A VxRail node allows for multiple disk groups (please refer to official VxRail docs for specifics, as the quantity of disk groups differ per VxRail model) which in turn provides multiple cache drives per node thus potentially improving performance. In this example each VxRail node has two All-flash disk groups.

vSphere Client UI

From the vSphere client click on the cluster and navigate to the ‘configure – vSAN – General’ from here we can see that the vSAN cluster for this VxRail appliance comprises of 24 disks in total.

‘vSAN – Disk Management’ displays both the Disk Groups and the disks associated with each Disk Group. Taking the example below of the first ESXi host in the cluster, we can see the VxRail node has a total of 6 disks contributing storage to the vSAN cluster, comprising of two disk groups with three disks in each disk group.

Each disk group includes one 800GB high-endurance SSD flash-cache drive and two 1.92GB SSDs acting as capacity drives.

VxRail Manager UI

From the disk group example above you can view the associated disk details from the VxRail Manager UI; navigate to ‘HEALTH – Physical’ and in this case select the first ESXi host, click on the disk slots to display details such as health, GUID, model, capacity and also there are options to toggle disk LED or to replace the disk. The image below highlights the 800GB high-endurance SSD flash-cache drive located in slot 0 which is part of the same disk group viewed above in the vSphere client:

The next two images from the VxRail Manager display the two 1.92GB SSDs acting as capacity drives part of the same vSAN disk group:

vdq

vdq is also a useful tool to leverage from the ESXi console and will return vSAN disk group details. The vdq -i command run on the same first ESXi host (as per the example above) in the vSAN cluster returns the associated disk group details:

vdq -q returns more specific individual disk details for the ESXi host, you will note it returns details of the satadom used for the ESXi install and labelled as "Ineligible for use by VSAN":

[root@vvdmgmtesx01:~] vdq -q

[

{

"Name" : "naa.58ce38ee2015b1b9",

"VSANUUID" : "52a372f8-ee28-b7f1-0160-9f87a80c2d4f",

"State" : "In-use for VSAN",

"Reason" : "None",

"IsSSD" : "1",

"IsCapacityFlash": "0",

"IsPDL" : "0",

},

{

"Name" : "naa.58ce38ee2017c371",

"VSANUUID" : "52430432-21bf-06f1-86ac-b25e83e33f3d",

"State" : "In-use for VSAN",

"Reason" : "None",

"IsSSD" : "1",

"IsCapacityFlash": "1",

"IsPDL" : "0",

},

{

"Name" : "t10.ATA_____SATADOM2DML_3SE__________________________TW00T4M4482937BG2028",

"VSANUUID" : "",

"State" : "Ineligible for use by VSAN",

"Reason" : "Has partitions",

"IsSSD" : "1",

"IsCapacityFlash": "0",

"IsPDL" : "0",

},

{

"Name" : "naa.58ce38ee2017d5c5",

"VSANUUID" : "522996ed-7e9f-6628-c724-3fbfdd0bcc95",

"State" : "In-use for VSAN",

"Reason" : "None",

"IsSSD" : "1",

"IsCapacityFlash": "1",

"IsPDL" : "0",

},

{

"Name" : "naa.58ce38ee2017ec75",

"VSANUUID" : "522894d0-2635-266e-46c8-104b35227712",

"State" : "In-use for VSAN",

"Reason" : "None",

"IsSSD" : "1",

"IsCapacityFlash": "1",

"IsPDL" : "0",

},

{

"Name" : "naa.58ce38ee2017eba1",

"VSANUUID" : "528b30a3-272a-8947-94db-1932da12d1c0",

"State" : "In-use for VSAN",

"Reason" : "None",

"IsSSD" : "1",

"IsCapacityFlash": "1",

"IsPDL" : "0",

},

{

"Name" : "naa.58ce38ee2015b1ad",

"VSANUUID" : "5256bca2-fbef-3e9d-b82f-1c57b94be093",

"State" : "In-use for VSAN",

"Reason" : "None",

"IsSSD" : "1",

"IsCapacityFlash": "0",

"IsPDL" : "0",

},

