VMware vRSLCM 2.0 – Import Brownfield Environment

David Ring Uncategorized

vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager (vRSLCM) v2.0 is a centralized way to manage the vRealize suite of products from a single pane of glass, allowing users to perform tasks such as installation, configuration, content management, integrated market place, upgrades, patching, certificate management, support matrix lookup among other admin tasks.. more details can be found here on the What’s New video for vRSLCM 2.0.

This post details how to import an existing brownfield installation of the vRealize Suite into vRSLCM 2.0, these products were originally deployed as per the VVD 4.3 architecture, namely:

  • vRealize Automation
  • vRealize Operations
  • vRealize Log Insight
  • vRealize Business for Cloud

The following steps detail how to onboard these vRealize products into LCM, allowing the user to leverage all these management capabilities that come with vRSLCM 2.0.

This example is based on logging into a newly deployed vRSLCM 2.0, begin by logging in with default username ‘admin@localhost’ and default password ‘vmware’:

vrslcm import brownfield1

Once logged in click on ‘Data Centers’ from the left column:

vrslcm import brownfield2

Enter a name for your vRSLCM environment and choose your geographical location:

vrslcm import brownfield3

The following two screen captures display adding both a Management and Workload vCenter (based on VVD Standard architecture):

vrslcm import brownfield4vrslcm import brownfield5

On the left column select ‘Requests’ to view the progress of adding these two vCenter servers:

vrslcm import brownfield6

Next click on ‘Create Environment’ – select the DC created earlier, enter an environment name, admin email and password, click next:

vrslcm import brownfield7

Note: Details on the usage of the password entered above:

vrslcm import brownfield7a

Select the required vRealize products and choose the import option for brownfield ingestion, click next:

vrslcm import brownfield8vrslcm import brownfield9

For each product enter the required details such as IP, hostnames, usernames and passwords etc.. you will notice with vRSLCM 2.0 it is much easier to import as you no longer have to provide all the infra, network, certificate and licensing details as were required in earlier versions of vRSLCM:

vrslcm import brownfield10vrslcm import brownfield11vrslcm import brownfield12vrslcm import brownfield13

Once all the required entries are complete click on submit (you also have the option to ‘Download Configuration’, which is a json file containing all vRealize config details entered):

vrslcm import brownfield14

Navigate to the ‘Requests’ page to view progress of the import for each vRealize product:

vrslcm import brownfield15

FAIL!:vrslcm import brownfield16

Clicking on the ‘Retry’ option from requests indicates that the IaaS username/password are the cause of the fail (quite intuitive)! Enter the correct user details and click ‘Submit’! and ‘Retry’ 🙂

vrslcm import brownfield17vrslcm import brownfield18vrslcm import brownfield19

Import Completes Successfully!:

vrslcm import brownfield20

We now have a vRealize environment which can be managed by and avail of all the benefits that come with vRSLCM 2.0!

vrslcm import brownfield21

More posts on vRSLCM to follow..

The following is an excellent reference for gotchas associated with importing:

Acing the Brownfield Import in vRSLCM – Common Gotchas and ways to avoid them

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s