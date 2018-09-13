vCenter VCSA – How to Add a ‘localos’ User

Access the VCSA shell and log in as a user who has a super administrator role such as ‘root’.
Begin by creating a group for the user in this example the group and user are both named ‘management’.
Use -h if you wish to expand the cmd options:
Creating the group and user named ‘management’ with specific user and group ID’s:
Create a password for the ‘management’ user:
Useful cmds to display user information:
Useful cmd if you wish to check if the account is locked out:
VMware KB reference: KB2045805
Assigning the management user to a Role under Global Permissions through vSphere Web Client: