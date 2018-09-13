vCenter VCSA – How to Add a ‘localos’ User

David Ring VMware, , ,

Access the VCSA shell and log in as a user who has a super administrator role such as ‘root’.

Begin by creating a group for the user in this example the group and user are both named ‘management’.

Use -h if you wish to expand the cmd options:

AddLocalOSUser0

AddLocalOSUser0a

Creating the group and user named ‘management’ with specific user and group ID’s:

AddLocalOSUser1

Create a password for the ‘management’ user:

AddLocalOSUser1a

AddLocalOSUser5

Useful cmds to display user information:

AddLocalOSUser2AddLocalOSUser3

Useful cmd if you wish to check if the account is locked out:

AddLocalOSUser4

VMware KB reference: KB2045805

Assigning the management user to a Role under Global Permissions through vSphere Web Client:

AddLocalOSUser5AddLocalOSUser6AddLocalOSUser7AddLocalOSUser8

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s