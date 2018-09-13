vCenter VCSA – How to Add a ‘localos’ User

Access the VCSA shell and log in as a user who has a super administrator role such as ‘root’.

Begin by creating a group for the user in this example the group and user are both named ‘management’.

Use -h if you wish to expand the cmd options:

Creating the group and user named ‘management’ with specific user and group ID’s:

Create a password for the ‘management’ user:

Useful cmds to display user information:

Useful cmd if you wish to check if the account is locked out:

VMware KB reference: KB2045805

Assigning the management user to a Role under Global Permissions through vSphere Web Client: