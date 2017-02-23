vRealize Automation 7.1 – Directory Sync Running Endlessly

Reference KB:

Directory sync is running endlessly in vRealize Automation 7.x (2146237)

While the above Kb refers to a known issue affecting VMware vRealize Automation 7.0.x, I also encountered this issue on vRA 7.1 and the resolution in the Kb worked successfully.

Sync displays as a running indefinitely:

Save and sync button is grayed out and you are unable to start a new sync:

Resolution: Per Kb login as Root and run the following cmd to restart the affected service:

service horizon-workspace restart

Log back into vRA, navigate to ‘Directories’ and run the Sync again:

Click ‘Refresh Page’ after a couple of minutes and Sync has completed successfully: