VMAX AFA – Compression Notes

VMAX All Flash compression feature – released with HYPERMAX OS 5977.945.890

Some key points:

1. This new feature compresses data before it is written to flash drives.

2. Compression is managed per Storage Group level.

3. Approx 2:1 savings in storage efficiency.

4. One compression I/O module is required per director, which are installed on all VMAX All Flash systems.

How to quickly check if compression is enabled OOTB on a VMAX All Flash Array?

This question arose recently,thanks to @rawstorage for pointing me in the right direction.

You may either simply run the following symcfg command or lookup Unisphere as follows:

symcfg list -srp -v

From Unisphere navigate to Storage->Storage Groups Dashboard->SRP_1:

Note: The system must have been sized to accommodate upgrading to and enabling compression.

