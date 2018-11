One quick method to discover your ESXi build number and version is to connect via ssh and run the following command from the ESXi console:

vmware -vl

The output displays a build number 8294256 and also returns the Update level U2.

You may also lookup your ESXi build number and version from the following KB:

Build numbers and versions of VMware ESXi/ESX (2143832)

