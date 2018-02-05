vCenter Server & PSC Appliances 6.x – Applying Patches (Shell/UI)

The following applies to a vCenter Server Appliance that contains a vCenter Server with an embedded Platform Services Controller, a vCenter Server with an external Platform Services Controller, or a Platform Services Controller.

Note: Please perform during a maintenance window as vCSA services will be unavailable.

Appliance Shell

The following steps detail how to apply a vCSA patch directly from an ISO which can be downloaded from:

https://my.vmware.com/group/vmware/patch#search

Attach the ISO to the vCSA.

Connect to the vCSA Shell and issue the command to stage the patch leveraging the acceptEulas option:

software-packages stage --iso --acceptEulas

To review the contents of the update:

software-packages list --staged
software-packages list --staged --verbose

Install the staged patch:

software-packages install --staged

If a reboot is required:

shutdown reboot -r “patch reboot”

Other related cmds:

software-packages list --history

software-packages unstage

 

Appliance Mgmt Interface

The following steps detail how to apply a vCSA patch directly from the mgmt interface.

Begin by logging into the mgmt interface using root:

https://vcsa.domain.local:5480

Navigate to ‘Update’ and click on ‘Check Updates’. In this example I selected ‘Check URL’ which defaults to the VMware repository URL (you may create a custom repository URL on a local web server). If you have downloaded and attached the ISO then you may leverage the ‘check CDROM’ option.

Once the updates have been discovered click on ‘Install Updates’:

Accept the End User License Agreement and click ‘Install’:

Patches successfully applied (patch installation requires the appliance to reboot):

From the Available updates pane you can see the appliance is up to date:

Navigate to 'Summary' and click on 'Reboot':

Reference:

Patching the vCenter Server Appliance and Platform Services Controller Appliance

 

