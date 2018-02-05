vCenter Server & PSC Appliances 6.x – Applying Patches (Shell/UI)

The following applies to a vCenter Server Appliance that contains a vCenter Server with an embedded Platform Services Controller, a vCenter Server with an external Platform Services Controller, or a Platform Services Controller.
Note: Please perform during a maintenance window as vCSA services will be unavailable.
Appliance Shell
The following steps detail how to apply a vCSA patch directly from an ISO which can be downloaded from:
https://my.vmware.com/group/vmware/patch#search
Attach the ISO to the vCSA.
Connect to the vCSA Shell and issue the command to stage the patch leveraging the acceptEulas option:
software-packages stage --iso --acceptEulas
To review the contents of the update:
software-packages list --staged software-packages list --staged --verbose
Install the staged patch:
software-packages install --staged
If a reboot is required:
shutdown reboot -r “patch reboot”
Other related cmds:
software-packages list --history software-packages unstage
Appliance Mgmt Interface
The following steps detail how to apply a vCSA patch directly from the mgmt interface.
Begin by logging into the mgmt interface using root:
https://vcsa.domain.local:5480
Navigate to ‘Update’ and click on ‘Check Updates’. In this example I selected ‘Check URL’ which defaults to the VMware repository URL (you may create a custom repository URL on a local web server). If you have downloaded and attached the ISO then you may leverage the ‘check CDROM’ option.
Once the updates have been discovered click on ‘Install Updates’:
Accept the End User License Agreement and click ‘Install’:
Patches successfully applied (patch installation requires the appliance to reboot):
From the Available updates pane you can see the appliance is up to date:
Navigate to ‘Summary’ and click on ‘Reboot’:
Reference:
Patching the vCenter Server Appliance and Platform Services Controller Appliance