vRealize Orchestrator – Configure Connection to vCenter Server Instance

The following steps detail how to configure the vCenter plugin by running the ‘Add a vCenter Server instance’ workflow from the Orchestrator client in order to create the connection between vRO->vCenter.

Note: this example aligns with EHC.

Download the vRO Client. Login to vRO with admin privileges. Flip from Run->Design, click on the workflows view, expand Library->vCenter->Configuration->Add a vCenter Server instance. Right click and chose ‘Start workflow’. Enter vCenter FQDN details and leave defaults for HTTPS & SDK. ‘Yes’ to managing vCenter through vRO and ‘No’ to ignoring cert warnings. Chose ‘Yes’ which implies a ‘vCenter Session per user’, in this example vCenter SSO is enabled, enter the user with privileges to connect to vCenter and click ‘submit’. Workflow being executed. Flip to ‘Administer’ and view the new vCenter instance from the inventory.

VMware Reference

VMware vRO 7.1 Doc Center