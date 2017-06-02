vRealize Orchestrator – Configure Connection to vCenter Server Instance

The following steps detail how to configure the vCenter plugin by running the ‘Add a vCenter Server instance’ workflow from the Orchestrator client in order to create the connection between vRO->vCenter.
Note: this example aligns with EHC.
- Download the vRO Client.
- Login to vRO with admin privileges.
- Flip from Run->Design, click on the workflows view, expand Library->vCenter->Configuration->Add a vCenter Server instance.
- Right click and chose ‘Start workflow’.
- Enter vCenter FQDN details and leave defaults for HTTPS & SDK. ‘Yes’ to managing vCenter through vRO and ‘No’ to ignoring cert warnings.
- Chose ‘Yes’ which implies a ‘vCenter Session per user’, in this example vCenter SSO is enabled, enter the user with privileges to connect to vCenter and click ‘submit’.
- Workflow being executed.
- Flip to ‘Administer’ and view the new vCenter instance from the inventory.