vRealize Orchestrator – Configure Connection to vCenter Server Instance

David Ring FEHC,

The following steps detail how to configure the vCenter plugin by running the ‘Add a vCenter Server instance’ workflow from the Orchestrator client in order to create the connection between vRO->vCenter.

Note: this example aligns with EHC.

  1. Download the vRO Client.vROConfigurevCenterInstance0
  2. Login to vRO with admin privileges.vROConfigurevCenterInstance0a
  3. Flip from Run->Design, click on the workflows view, expand Library->vCenter->Configuration->Add a vCenter Server instance.vROConfigurevCenterInstance1vROConfigurevCenterInstance2
  4. Right click and chose ‘Start workflow’.vROConfigurevCenterInstance3
  5. Enter vCenter FQDN details and leave defaults for HTTPS & SDK. ‘Yes’ to managing vCenter through vRO and ‘No’ to ignoring cert warnings.vROConfigurevCenterInstance4
  6. Chose ‘Yes’ which implies a ‘vCenter Session per user’, in this example vCenter SSO is enabled, enter the user with privileges to connect to vCenter and click ‘submit’.vROConfigurevCenterInstance5
  7. Workflow being executed.vROConfigurevCenterInstance6vROConfigurevCenterInstance7
  8. Flip to ‘Administer’ and view the new vCenter instance from the inventory.vROConfigurevCenterInstance8

 

VMware Reference

VMware vRO 7.1 Doc Center

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s